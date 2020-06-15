WWE Announces Randy Orton To Open Raw

WWE has announced that Randy Orton will open tonight’s post-Backlash edition of RAW on the USA Network. WWE noted that there are rumors of both Orton and WWE Hall of Famer Edge suffered injuries in “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” at WWE Backlash last night, which Orton won as the main event of the show.
As we’ve noted, Edge reportedly suffered a torn triceps in his right arm. You can click here for the latest on the injury. There’s been nothing said about an injury to Orton until now in this new WWE announcement for RAW.
Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s RAW and remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is WWE’s full announcement on tonight’s opening segment, which also teases a new feud for Orton:
