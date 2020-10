WWE has announced the following for tonight’s RAW-

-Drew McIntyre kicks off RAW

-Randy Orton on A Moment Of Bliss

-Survivor Series Qualifying Match: Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles

-Survivor Series Qualifying Match: Elias vs. Keith Lee

-Survivor Series Qualifying Match: Sheamus vs. Matt Riddle

