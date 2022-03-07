WWE Announces RAW Opening Match, NXT Stars Possibly Appearing

WWE has announced that tonight’s RAW will open with Alpha Academy defending the RAW Tag Team Championship against RK-Bro and Seth Rollins/Kevin Owens.

In more news for tonight’s RAW, PWInsider reports that Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa are both backstage. They may be appearing on the show to promote tomorrow’s NXT Roadblock main event, which will see Breakker defend the NXT Championship against Ciampa and Dolph Ziggler.

Here is the current RAW lineup for tonight-

-Edge explains last week’s attack on AJ Styles

-Jerry Lawler returns for a special appearance

-The Miz & Logan Paul host a Cleveland Homecoming Party

-Alpha Academy defend the RAW Tag Team Championships in a Three-Way vs. Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens and RK-Bro (Opening Match)

