WWE Announces RAW Tag Team Championship Match For Next Week

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP are your new #1 contenders to the RAW Tag Team Titles. Randy Orton and Riddle will defend the RAW Tag Team Titles against Lashley and MVP during next Monday’s RAW from the TD Garden in Boston.

Lashley and MVP became the new #1 contenders by winning a Tag Team Turmoil on tonight’s RAW. The match served as the RAW opener and originally featured 7 teams – The New Day, The Viking Raiders, Lucha House Party, Mustafa Ali and Mansoor, MACE and T-BAR, Jinder Mahal and Veer, AJ Styles and Omos. After Orton vs. Lashley was made for the WWE Title at Extreme Rules, MVP and Lashley set out to get a spot in the Tag Team Turmoil match, which was granted by Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville. The match ended early on in the show due to T-BAR and MACE destroying The New Day plus Ali and Mansoor at ringside, after Lucha House Party, The Viking Raiders, and Mahal and Veer had already been eliminated.

The rest of Tag Team Turmoil took place as the RAW main event with the remaining teams – The New Day, Ali and Mansoor, Styles and Omos, MVP and Lashley, with Orton and Riddle watching from ringside. The finish saw MVP and Lashley get the pin on Styles and Omos to become the new #1 contenders for next week’s RAW.

Lashley taunted Orton and promised to win the RAW Tag Team Titles next week to become a double champion. This week’s RAW ended with Orton hitting the RKO outta nowhere on Lashley.