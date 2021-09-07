WWE Announces RAW Women’s Championship Match For Extreme Rules

Alexa Bliss vs. RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair has been announced for the WWE Extreme Rules PPV.

Flair defeated Nia Jax to retain the championship on this week’s Raw and was then confronted by Alexa Bliss, who announced she wanted Flair’s championship. WWE made the match official after RAW went off the air.

Here is the updated line up for the WWE Extreme Rules PPV which will take place on 9/26 at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH:

–WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs. Randy Orton

–SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Bianca Belair

–WWE United States Championship Match: Damian Priest (C) vs. Sheamus

–RAW Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte (C) vs. Alexa Bliss