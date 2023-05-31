WWE Announces Return, Additional Match For Next Week’s NXT

You can officially pencil in another match for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

During the post-NXT Battleground episode of NXT on USA on Tuesday night, it was announced that Eddy Thorpe will go one-on-one against Damp Kemp on next week’s show.

Additionally, Ilja Dragunov’s return was confirmed for next Tuesday’s show.

As noted, WWE also announced a Number One Contenders Battle Royale for next week’s NXT on USA show to determine the first challenger for the new NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com next Tuesday night for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.