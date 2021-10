WWE has announced that they will return to Canada as a part of the Holiday Tour in December. This will be their first Canadian events since February 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The following dates were announced on Friday-

-Wednesday 12/29 at Coca Cola Coliseum in Toronto

-Thursday 12/30 at Place Bell in Quebec

Tickets for the Raw live events go on sale Friday 10/22 on Ticketmaster.