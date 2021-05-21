WWE Announces Return To The Road Beginning Money In The Bank Weekend

WWE has announced a 25-city return to touring that begins in July with Money in the Bank weekend. Only 3 dates have been announced as of now but the full schedule will be announced in the coming weeks. These are the first normal dates since the pandemic hit in March 2020.

Here is WWE’s full announcement-

WWE returns to Live Events with 25-city tour beginning July 16

STAMFORD, Conn., May 21, 2021 — WWE will return to Live Event touring with a 25-city schedule through Labor Day. The tour will debut this July in Texas with a trio of shows:

-Friday, July 16: SmackDown – Toyota Center in Houston

-Sunday, July 18: Money In The Bank – Dickies Arena in Fort Worth

-Monday, July 19: Raw – American Airlines Center in Dallas

Tickets for the live events in Houston, Fort Worth and Dallas go on sale this Wednesday, May 26 at 11 a.m. ET.

Additional tour stops and on-sale dates will be announced in the coming weeks.