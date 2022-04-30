WWE Announces Roman Reigns & The Usos For RAW

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be live on Monday’s RAW from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC for the final red brand show before WrestleMania Backlash.

As noted, it was announced on SmackDown that the Winners Take All Title Unification Match between The Usos and RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro will now be a non-title six-man match with Reigns and The Usos vs. Riddle, Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre.

No other matches or segments have been announced for Monday’s go-home RAW as of this writing. The arena has The New Day vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland advertised, but this has been a recent dark match at RAW tapings.

WWE’s official RAW preview noted the following on The Bloodline:

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is bringing his “Island of Relevancy” to Monday night as The Bloodline takes over Raw.

The Head of the Table comes to the red brand following a chaotic contract signing on SmackDown that saw Reigns jump in to back up his cousins The Usos and deliver a Superman Punch to Randy Orton before Drew McIntyre ran in to even the odds against The Bloodline.

With their epic Six-Man Tag Team Match at WrestleMania Backlash against McIntyre and RK-Bro now official, what will Reigns and The Usos have to say to the WWE Universe?

Tune in to Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA to find out!

Stay tuned for more on Monday’s live RAW.