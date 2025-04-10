WWE Announces Schedule For WrestleMania Superstore In Las Vegas, NV.

WWE.com released the following announcement today:

The WrestleMania Superstore is coming to Las Vegas

The Show of Shows is coming to Las Vegas and the only way to gear up for the big event is at the WrestleMania Superstore. Taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from Thursday, April 17, through Monday, April 21, the WWE Universe can shop the largest collection of official WrestleMania merchandise under one roof with items such as replica titles, WrestleMania mini titles, Superstar apparel, signed memorabilia, collectibles and so much more.* Lids customization station with limited edition WrestleMania patches* WrestleMania jersey personalization station* Topps Chrome WWE trading cards at the Topps booth where fans can seek autographs of favorite Superstars, trade with fellow fans and add iconic WWE moments to their Topps collections* An exclusive collection of T-Shirts and jackets from Civil RegimeAdmission to the WrestleMania Superstore is free (no ticket required) and open to the public. It is a must-attend event for every member of the WWE Universe who wants the full WrestleMania experience in Las Vegas.Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall300 Convention Center Dr.Las Vegas, NV 89109* Thursday, April 1711 a.m.-midnight* Friday, April 189 a.m.-midnight* Saturday, April 199 a.m.-midnight* Sunday, April 209 a.m.-midnight* Monday, April 219 a.m.-3 p.m.