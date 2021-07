The road to WWE SummerSlam heats up on Monday’s RAW as the following two segments were added to the show-

-WWE Champion Bobby Lashley responds to Goldberg’s challenge for SummerSlam

-Nikki A.S.H. celebrates her RAW Women’s Championship win and MITB cash in

It was previously announced that RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles & Omos will defend against The Viking Raiders on Monday’s RAW.

Here is a video preview-