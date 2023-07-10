WWE Announces Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio For Tonight’s RAW

“Dirty” Dom will be squaring off against “The Visionary” and “The Revolutionary” tonight in Buffalo, New York.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y., WWE has announced that Dominik Mysterio will be squaring off against WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins in another non-title match.

“After last week’s match ended in a disqualification,” the WWE announcement began. “World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will run it back with “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio TONIGHT on WWE Raw!”

