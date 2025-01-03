WWE Announces Seven Live Events For Road To WrestleMania Tour

WWE issued the following:

WWE® ANNOUNCES SEVEN LIVE EVENTS IN 2025 AS PART OF ROAD TO WRESTLEMANIA® TOUR

Tickets On Sale Wednesday, January 10 at 10am ET/7am PT Via Ticketmaster.com

Fans Can Now Register for Presale Access by Visiting

https://www.wwe.com/new-events-presale-registration

January 3, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced seven live events in 2025 as part of its Road to WrestleMania tour. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, January 10 at 10am ET/7am PT via Ticketmaster.com.

To register for pre-sale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/new-events-presale-registration.

Tuesday, January 28

Atlanta, Georgia

Center Stage

NXT

Monday, February 24

Cincinnati, Ohio

Heritage Bank Arena

RAW

Friday, February 28

Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena

SmackDown

Monday, March 3

Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center

RAW

Monday, March 10

New York, New York

MSG

RAW

Friday, April 4

Chicago, Illinois

Allstate Arena

SmackDown

Monday, April 14

Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center

RAW