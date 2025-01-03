WWE Announces Seven Live Events For Road To WrestleMania Tour

WWE issued the following:
WWE® ANNOUNCES SEVEN LIVE EVENTS IN 2025 AS PART OF ROAD TO WRESTLEMANIA® TOUR
Tickets On Sale Wednesday, January 10 at 10am ET/7am PT Via Ticketmaster.com
Fans Can Now Register for Presale Access by Visiting
January 3, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced seven live events in 2025 as part of its Road to WrestleMania tour. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, January 10 at 10am ET/7am PT via Ticketmaster.com.
To register for pre-sale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/new-events-presale-registration.
Tuesday, January 28
Atlanta, Georgia
Center Stage
NXT
Monday, February 24
Cincinnati, Ohio
Heritage Bank Arena
RAW
Friday, February 28
Toronto, Ontario
Scotiabank Arena
SmackDown
Monday, March 3
Buffalo, New York
KeyBank Center
RAW
Monday, March 10
New York, New York
MSG
RAW
Friday, April 4
Chicago, Illinois
Allstate Arena
SmackDown
Monday, April 14
Sacramento, California
Golden 1 Center
RAW