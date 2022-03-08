WWE Announces Several WrestleMania 38 Updates

WWE made several updates to the WrestleMania lineup on this week’s RAW.

As noted before, Kevin Owens challenged Steve Austin to appear on The KO Show at WrestleMania, and Austin is scheduled to respond to Owens at 12 PM EST later today. WWE has confirmed that The KO Show segment will take place on WrestleMania Saturday.

Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley won a non-title match over WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Zelina Vega & Carmella on RAW. Due to the win, they are being added to the match at WrestleMania to make it a Triple Threat with Sasha Banks & Naomi. The match was confirmed for WrestleMania Sunday.

WWE also confirmed AJ Styles vs. Edge for WrestleMania Sunday.

WWE WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday 4/2 and Sunday 4/3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington TX. Here is the updated official lineup-

-Edge vs. AJ Styles (Night 2)

-WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Carmella & Queen Zelina (C) vs. Naomi & Sasha Banks vs. Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley (Night 2)

-Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory (Night 2)

-Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville (Night 2)

-Winner Takes All Match: WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar (Night 2)

-The KO Show with Kevin Owens, special guest Steve Austin to appear? (Night 1)

-Happy Corbin vs. Drew McIntyre (Night 1)

-The Miz & Logan Paul vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio (Night 1)

-RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Bianca Belair (Night 1)

-SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (C) vs. Ronda Rousey (Night 1)