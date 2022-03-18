WWE Announces “Smackadillas” Food Delivery Service In Dallas TX Area

WWE has partnered with Nextbite to launch their first virtual restaurant.

The company recently filed to trademark “WWE Smackadillas” (a play off quesadillas) and now they have revealed this to be the new name of their virtual restaurant delivery service for WrestleMania 38 Week in the Dallas/Fort Worth area of Texas.

Fans in the area can order items from the WWE Smackadillas restaurant on Uber Eats, DoorDash and GrubHub for a limited time only while WWE is in town for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The website at wwesmackadillas.com notes, “For a limited time only, get a taste of the WWE experience delivered on-demand! WWE Smackadillas are loaded with signature ingredients and unexpected flavor combos guaranteed to SmackDown hunger.”

The map on the Smackadillas website shows that WWE is using virtual kitchens at several IHOP locations. The delivery service is open from lunch until late night.

There is no word on if WWE plans to use the virtual kitchen concept after WrestleMania Week.

Below is the full menu of quesadillas, along with a few related Instagram photos. There are also mozzarella sticks, french fries, cheese sticks, mac & cheese, pepperoni, cherry tomatoes, and other sides.

The Onion Rumble

Caramelized onions, crispy onion rings, Swiss cheese, with a side of sour cream & onion for dipping or drizzling.

Chicken vs. Ranch

Crispy chicken tenders, ranch, bacon, Pepper Jack cheese, avocado, with a side of ranch for dipping or drizzling.

Powerbomb Pizza

Crispy mozzarella sticks, Chihuahua cheese, roasted Italian cherry tomatoes, pepperoni, with a side of marinara for dipping or drizzling.

Cheesy Chicken Champion

Crispy chicken tenders, poblano queso, Chihuahua cheese, avocado, with a side of sour cream for dipping or drizzling.

Spicy Superstar

Spicy serrano pepper, onion & pickled jalapeño relish, avocado, Chihuahua cheese, Pepper Jack cheese, with a side of poblano queso for dipping or drizzling.