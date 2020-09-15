WWE Announces Special Guests For The Bump

– WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will reunite with her former rival Mickie James during WWE’s The Bump tomorrow morning at 10am ET. They will be on the show to promote the new WWE Timeline episode that looks at their history together. WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER will also be on the show to promote the NXT UK relaunch on Thursday. As seen in the Twitter announcement below, The Property Brothers from HGTV’s “Brother vs. Brother” show will also be featured on tomorrow’s episode, which airs on the WWE Network and all WWE digital platforms.

Our album drops tomorrow. Just kidding! But what is dropping is us on @wwethebump!! Catch us and our ever endearing selves tomorrow on @wwenetwork then streaming after – more fun with us as WWE Timeline profiles our – I’m gonna say it, our EPIC storyline! #LongestRivalryEver pic.twitter.com/13tELDKjRb — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) September 15, 2020