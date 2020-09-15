WWE Announces Special Guests For The Bump

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will reunite with her former rival Mickie James during WWE’s The Bump tomorrow morning at 10am ET. They will be on the show to promote the new WWE Timeline episode that looks at their history together. WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER will also be on the show to promote the NXT UK relaunch on Thursday. As seen in the Twitter announcement below, The Property Brothers from HGTV’s “Brother vs. Brother” show will also be featured on tomorrow’s episode, which airs on the WWE Network and all WWE digital platforms.

