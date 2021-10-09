WWE Announces Special SmackDown On FS1 For Next Week

A Super Sized SmackDown has been announced for next Friday night. The episode will air on FS1 due to Major League Baseball airing on FOX. It will be 2 hours and 30 minutes in length, which puts it against the first 30 minutes of AEW Rampage on TNT at 10pm.

Below is the lineup for next Friday’s Super Sized SmackDown on FS1, which will also be the final SmackDown before Crown Jewel-

-Brock Lesnar returns

-Sonya Deville vs. Naomi

-Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks (Non-Title)

-King Of The Ring: Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn (Semi-Finals)

-Queen’s Crown: Zelina Vega vs. Carmella (Semi-Finals)