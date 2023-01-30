WWE Announces Special Theme This Week To Celebrate 20-Year Anniversary Of Evolution

Evolution has just passed you by.

And we’re 20 years deep into the progression!

On Monday, WWE.com announced a special “#EvolutionWeek” theme to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the faction that included Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Ric Flair, Dave Bautista and Randy Orton.

Celebrate Evolution’s 20-year WWE anniversary all week long

Twenty years ago this month, one of the most dominant factions in WWE history stormed onto the scene with the emergence of Evolution. Stay tuned to WWE social channels all week long for a celebration of Evolution!https://t.co/Kc4eAB2UCv — WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2023

Twenty years ago this month, one of the most dominant factions in WWE history stormed onto the scene with the emergence of Evolution.Led by Triple H, Evolution represented the best of the past, present and future of sports-entertainment in 2003, combining The Game and 16-time World Champion Ric Flair with two potent newcomers who’d go on to become legends in their own right, Batista and Randy Orton.The group steamrolled competition on Raw during The Ruthless Aggression Era — at one point, all four members held championship gold simultaneously — all while flaunting their enviable lifestyle, whether it was designer clothing, luxury cars or a custom entrance song performed by Motörhead. After disbanding in 2005, Evolution reunited a handful of times throughout the years, most recently at SmackDown 1000 in 2018.In celebration of the 20-year anniversary of Evolution’s formation, WWE social channels will be paying tribute to the groundbreaking faction all week long. Be on the lookout for classic full-length matches, a special Evolution-themed episode of WWE Playlist, rare photos and more, and be sure to join the festivities by sharing your favorite memories of the group using hashtag #EvolutionWeek.