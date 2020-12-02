WWE Announces Subscriber Milestone For Official YouTube Channel

WWE is celebrating another social media milestone as their official YouTube channel has just surpassed 70 million subscribers. WWE issued an announcement today to tout the subscriber count, noting that they rank as the #1 sports channel on YouTube, ahead of the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, NASCAR and ESPN. They also noted that WWE’s YouTube channel is the fifth most-viewed channel in the world with over 52 billion video views.

WWE launched their YouTube channel on May 10, 2007. As of this writing they have with 52,056,468,070 video views. The YouTube live subscriber counter, on the official YouTube website and SocialBlade, currently has the WWE subscriber count at 70 million, but it looks like the number does not update until they hit another significant point past 70 million.

Below is WWE’s full announcement issued today: