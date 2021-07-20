WWE Announces Summer Of Cena Live Events

WWE has announced John Cena for 15 events this summer, ending with SummerSlam on 8/21, where he is expected to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. The following announcement was issued today-

The Summer of Cena has officially arrived

STAMFORD, Conn., July 19, 2021 – On the heels of his shocking return Sunday night at WWE Money In The Bank, WWE today announced that John Cena will be appearing at the following live events this summer:

– Friday, July 23: SmackDown – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland

– Saturday, July 24: Supershow – PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh

– Sunday, July 25: Supershow – KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

– Monday, July 26: Raw – T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.

– Friday, July 30: SmackDown – Target Center in Minneapolis

– Saturday, July 31: Supershow – Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee

– Sunday, August 1: Supershow – Little Caesars Arena in Detroit

– Friday, August 6: SmackDown – Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

– Saturday, August 7: Supershow – Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.

– Monday, August 9: Raw – Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.

– Friday, August 13: SmackDown – BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

– Saturday, August 14: Supershow – Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

– Sunday, August 15: Supershow – Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.

– Friday, August 20: SmackDown – Footprint Center in Phoenix

– Saturday, August 21: SummerSlam – Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Tickets for all events are currently on sale.