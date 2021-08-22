WWE Announces SummerSlam Attendance

WWE announced a sold out crowd of 51,326 fans in attendance at Allegiant Stadium for tonight’s SummerSlam pay-per-view from Las Vegas, Nevada. The following announcement was sent out-

WWE BREAKS SUMMERSLAM INDOOR ATTENDANCE RECORD

LAS VEGAS, August 21, 2021 — WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced tonight that SummerSlam at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas set an indoor attendance record for the event, as a sold-out crowd of 51,326 fan attended WWE’s biggest event of 2021.