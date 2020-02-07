WWE Announces Summerslam Ticket Details

WWE has officially announced that SummerSlam 2020 tickets will go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10am ET. Travel packages will go on sale Tuesday, February 18.

WWE SummerSlam 2020 will take place on Sunday, August 23 from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusettes.

WWE also confirmed today that the TD Garden will host SmackDown on August 21, the NXT “Takeover: Boston” event on August 22, and then RAW on August 24. Tickets for those shows will go on sale beginning Friday, April 17 at 10am ET.

Ticket prices range from $25-$500 and can be purchased via www.ticketmaster.com or in person at TD Garden Ticket Office. SummerSlam Week four-pack tickets will also be available.*

In addition, SummerSlam Travel Packages, which include tickets to SummerSlam Week events, hotel accommodations and exclusive WWE Superstar meet-and-greet experiences, will be available Tuesday, February 18 beginning at 12 noon ET at www.SummerSlamTravel.com.

TD Garden will also host three other spectacular WWE live events including Friday Night SmackDown ® on August 21, NXT ® TakeOver ® on Saturday, August 22 and Monday Night Raw ® on August 24. Individual tickets for those events will be available beginning Friday, April 17 at 10 AM ET.

SummerSlam Week also includes activities designed to give back to the local community including Be a STAR® bullying prevention rallies, hospital visits and Make-A-Wish events. Additional information on these events will be announced in the future at https://www.wwe.com/shows/summerslam.

*All tickets are subject to service charges and facility fees.