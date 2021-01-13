WWE Announces Superstar Spectacle Full Details

WWE has officially announced the Superstar Spectacle event for Tuesday, January 26.

There’s no word yet on when the two-hour event will air on the WWE Network, but it will air at 8pm IST in India on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony MAX. There will be commentary in English and Hindi. It’s been reported that the event will tape next Thursday, from the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.

The event will feature Superstars from WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown. Indian talent announced include wrestlers from the main roster and developmental – Jinder Mahal, The Bollywood Boyz, Indus Sher, Jeet Rama, Kavita Devi, Guru Raaj, Giant Zanjeer and Dilsher Shanky. Also announced for the card are WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, SmackDown Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Bayley, The New Day, Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Ricochet, among others, plus an appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

Here is the full Superstar Spectacle announcement with comments from Triple H and more-