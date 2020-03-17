WWE Announces Superstars For Next Week’s RAW

WWE has announced the following top Superstars for next Monday’s RAW episode on the USA Network – Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

McIntyre and Lesnar will be there to promote their WrestleMania 36 title match. Orton will be there to respond to the challenge issued by WWE Hall of Famer Edge on this week’s RAW, for the Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36.

Next week’s RAW is still scheduled for the Dickies Arena in Ft. Worth, Texas, as of this writing, but that will likely change soon. It’s expected that next Monday’s RAW will also take place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando due to the coronavirus pandemic, as tonight’s RAW did. WWE’s website and the Dickies Arena website are still advertising RAW as of tonight, and Ticketmaster is still selling tickets for the show.

Speaking of Edge, the arena and the WWE website has him advertised for next Monday’s RAW, but he has not been officially announced by WWE like Orton, McIntyre and Lesnar were.

