WWE Announces Survivor Series Superstar Brunch For November 30th

WWE announced that they will be holding the Survivor Series Superstar Brunch on Saturday, November 30 from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada at 9:30AM PST, which is presented by on-location.
Survivor Series Superstar Brunch
Saturday, November 30th @ 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM PT
Your Survivor Series Superstar Brunch Experience Includes:
Interactions with WWE Superstar Appearances
* Meet & greet with some of your favorite WWE Superstars as they stop by your table during brunch!
Premium Brunch Buffet and All-Inclusive Beverages
* Enjoy all of your favorite brunch items to kickstart the Survivor Series weekend.
* Stop by the bar to enjoy a WWE themed specialty cocktail or soda!
Event Exclusive Souvenir
* Take home an exclusive souvenir from the Superstar Brunch as you gear up for Survivor Series.