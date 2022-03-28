WWE Announces Tag Team Match For WrestleMania Saturday

Sheamus & Ridge Holland vs. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods is now official for WrestleMania Saturday. WWE just announced the match today, and they are advertising Butch to be in the corner of Sheamus and Holland.

Big E was originally scheduled for this match to make it a six-man but he suffered a broken neck three weeks ago when taking a suplex from Holland.

WWE WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday 4/2 and Sunday 4/3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington TX. Here is the updated lineup-

-The KO Show with Kevin Owens, special guest Steve Austin to appear (Night 1)

-Happy Corbin vs. Drew McIntyre (Night 1)

-The Miz & Logan Paul vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio (Night 1)

-Sheamus & Ridge Holland vs. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods (Night 1)

-SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs. Rick Boogs & Shinsuke Nakamura (Night 1)

-RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Bianca Belair (Night 1)

-SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (C) vs. Ronda Rousey (Night 1)

-Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory (Night 2)

-Edge vs. AJ Styles (Night 2)

-RAW Tag Team Championship Triple Threat: RK-Bro (C) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy (Night 2)

-WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal 4 Way: Carmella & Queen Zelina (C) vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler vs. Naomi & Sasha Banks vs. Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley (Night 2)

-Anything Goes Match: Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville (Night 2)

-Winner Takes All Championship Unification Match: WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar (Night 2)