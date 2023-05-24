WWE Announces Tag-Team Title Match For NXT Battleground 2023

You can officially pencil in a new title match for the WWE NXT premium live event this weekend.

During tonight’s “go-home” episode of NXT on USA, the tag-team title match for Sunday’s NXT Battleground was made official.

Announced for NXT Battleground 2023 on Sunday night from Lowell, Mass. is Gallus putting their NXT Tag-Team Championships on-the-line against The Creed Brothers.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Sunday night for live WWE NXT Battleground 2023 results coverage from Lowell, Mass.