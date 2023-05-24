WWE Announces Tag-Team Title Match For NXT Battleground 2023

By
Matt Boone
-

You can officially pencil in a new title match for the WWE NXT premium live event this weekend.

During tonight’s “go-home” episode of NXT on USA, the tag-team title match for Sunday’s NXT Battleground was made official.

Announced for NXT Battleground 2023 on Sunday night from Lowell, Mass. is Gallus putting their NXT Tag-Team Championships on-the-line against The Creed Brothers.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Sunday night for live WWE NXT Battleground 2023 results coverage from Lowell, Mass.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR