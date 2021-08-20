WWE Announces TakeOver 36 Pre-show Match

WWE has announced Trey Baxter vs. Ridge Holland for the NXT TakeOver 36 Pre-show on Sunday.

The TakeOver pre-show begins at 7:30pm EST on Sunday and will go for 30 minutes. Here is the updated line up for Sunday’s special event from Orlando-

Pre-show Match: Ridge Holland vs. Trey Baxter

2 Of 3 Falls Match: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Adam Cole (1st Fall: Pin/Submission, 2nd Fall: Street Fight, 3rd Fall If Needed: Cage Match)

Million Dollar Championship Match: LA Knight (C) vs. Cameron Grimes (If Grimes loses then WWE Legend Ted DiBiase must be Knight’s new butler)

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Raquel Gonzalez (C) vs. Dakota Kai

NXT Championship Match: Karrion Kross (C) vs. Samoa Joe

NXT UK Championship Match: Walter (C) vs. Ilja Dragunov