WWE Announces TakeOver: XXX Details, Logo

As noted, this week’s WWE NXT episode opened with NXT General Manager William Regal and NXT Champion Keith Lee announcing that Lee is relinquishing the NXT North American Title. Lee’s reason is that he doesn’t want to hold anyone back, and wants to give them the same opportunities he had while he continues to defend the main title. Regal also announced that a Ladder Match will take place at “Takeover: XXX” during SummerSlam weekend to determine the new NXT North American Champion. The participants are being decided by a series of Triple Threat qualifying matches.

You can see the official logo for “Takeover: Thirty” below. The event will take place on Saturday, August 22 from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. WWE noted in their announcement that the 30th Takeover event will be a monumental night.

Below is WWE’s full announcement on “Takeover: XXX” sent to us tonight, along with the logo: