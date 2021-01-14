WWE Announces Teams For The Women’s NXT Dusty Rhodes Classic

The first four teams have been announced for the 2021 WWE NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The following tag teams were announced during tonight’s NXT episode:
-Team Ninja (Kacy Catanzaro, Kayden Carter)
-Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm
-Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart
-The Way (Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell)
The first-ever women’s Dusty Classic will kick off next Wednesday night with Storm and Martinez vs. Catanzaro and Carter. The full brackets and more details will also be revealed soon.
