WWE Announces That Dominik Mysterio Was “Arrested” by Police

WWE released a video of Dominik and Rhea Ripley “invading” Rey’s home on Thanksgiving night. Dominik ultimately attacked his father and targeted Rey’s injured leg, which was in a walking boot.
For Christmas Eve, WWE created a similar angle. Dominik and Rhea returned to Rey’s house, but this time Rey called the police, resulting in Dominik’s arrest and placement in a patrol car.
Here is the video that was shared on WWE’s social media channels.
…and this time, @reymysterio called the police! pic.twitter.com/7H75T5U5eO
— WWE (@WWE) December 25, 2022