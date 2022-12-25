WWE Announces That Dominik Mysterio Was “Arrested” by Police

WWE released a video of Dominik and Rhea Ripley “invading” Rey’s home on Thanksgiving night. Dominik ultimately attacked his father and targeted Rey’s injured leg, which was in a walking boot.

For Christmas Eve, WWE created a similar angle. Dominik and Rhea returned to Rey’s house, but this time Rey called the police, resulting in Dominik’s arrest and placement in a patrol car.

Here is the video that was shared on WWE’s social media channels.