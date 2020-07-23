WWE Announces That SummerSlam Will Not Be Held In Boston

WWE officially announced today that SummerSlam will not be held in Boston due to the CoronaVirus. They said a new location will be announced soon. SummerSlam has been confirmed for 8/23, live on the WWE Network at 7 PM Eastern Time.
The new rumored location has been the WWE Performance Center.
Here is WWE’s statement issued this evening-
WWE STATEMENT
In coordination with our local partners, government officials and TD Garden, WWE’s SummerSlam and related events will no longer take place in Boston. Refunds are available at the original point of purchase. We are grateful to the city of Boston for their longstanding partnership and look forward to holding WWE events at TD Garden in the future.
SummerSlam will stream live on Sunday, August 23 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and information regarding a new location for the event is forthcoming.