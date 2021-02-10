WWE Announces The Bump Guests For Tomorrow

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Christian has been announced as the featured guest for tomorrow’s new episode of WWE’s The Bump. The show will feature a special preview for the WWE NXT “Takeover: Vengeance Day” event scheduled for Sunday. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, MSK, Toni Storm, Mercedes Martinez, and Sam Gradwell will also be appearing. UK grime rapper with Millie B will be appearing with Gradwell of NXT UK.

The Bump airs at 10am ET on the WWE Network and all WWE digital platforms. Stay tuned for news from the show.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR