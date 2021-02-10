WWE Announces The Bump Guests For Tomorrow

Christian has been announced as the featured guest for tomorrow’s new episode of WWE’s The Bump. The show will feature a special preview for the WWE NXT “Takeover: Vengeance Day” event scheduled for Sunday. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, MSK, Toni Storm, Mercedes Martinez, and Sam Gradwell will also be appearing. UK grime rapper with Millie B will be appearing with Gradwell of NXT UK.

The Bump airs at 10am ET on the WWE Network and all WWE digital platforms. Stay tuned for news from the show.

From the @WWE Hall of Fame to the Hall of Pain, the World's Strongest Man @TheMarkHenry returns to #WWETheBump tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/YIrrRdKQqZ — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) February 10, 2021

IT'S TONI TIME on #WWETheBump tomorrow with the one and only Toni Storm! pic.twitter.com/ZK72CQlkOS — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) February 10, 2021