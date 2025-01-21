WWE Announces Third Title Match For Tonight’s NXT

Lexis King vs. Charlie Dempsey in a Heritage Cup match has been added to the lineup for tonight’s WWE NXT show in Orlando, FL.

WWE.com announced the following:

Lexis King is determined to be a fighting champion, and that’s why he’ll defend the NXT Heritage Cup against former titleholder Charlie Dempsey.

Despite Dempsey claiming he was still the Heritage Cup Champion, King controversially defeated his rival to retain the Heritage Cup after inadvertently hitting him below the belt, leading to a Coronation DDT.

A backstage conversation between King and Dempsey found the two agreeing that a rematch would settle the score once and for all. The bout will occur live TONIGHT at 8/7 C on the CW Network.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show is Oba Femi vs. Eddy Thorpe for the NXT Championship, as well as Tony D’Angelo vs. Ridge Holland for the WWE NXT North American Championship.