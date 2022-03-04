WWE Announces Ticket Details For NXT Stand & Deliver

WWE announced the following today-

Tickets for NXT Stand & Deliver go on-sale next Friday, March 11

WWE today announced that tickets for NXT Stand & Deliver will go on sale next Friday, March 11 at 10 AM CT through Ticketmaster.com. NXT Stand & Deliver will take place Saturday, April 2 with a special start time of 12 Noon CT live from American Airlines Center in Dallas, marking the first time in two years NXT has held an event outside the state of Florida.

Tickets for NXT Stand & Deliver start as low as $15. The event will take place as part of WrestleMania Weekend in Dallas. The most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history takes place Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 live from AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Tickets are currently on sale via Seatgeek.com.

The only match announced for Stand & Deliver so far is Carmelo Hayes defending the NXT North American Championship in a Ladder Match against opponents to be announced.