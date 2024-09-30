WWE Announces Ticket On-Sale Date For Royal Rumble 2025

The ticket on-sale and pre-sale for WWE Royal Rumble 2025 has been announced.

WWE.com released the following announcement:

Tickets for Royal Rumble 2025 in Indianapolis on sale Friday, Nov. 15

WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, has announced tickets for Royal Rumble 2025, which takes place Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, will go on sale Friday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.com.

Pre-sale for Royal Rumble tickets will begin Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m, PT . Fans can register now to receive an exclusive pre-sale offer by visiting wwe.com/royalrumble-2025-presale.

Additionally, Royal Rumble Priority Pass ticket packages will soon be available from On Location, offering fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and more. To place a deposit or sign up for exclusive pre-sale access, please visit onlocationexp.com/royalrumble.

Kicking off with Royal Rumble on Feb. 1, 2025, Indianapolis will host WWE’s three largest stadium events at Lucas Oil Stadium, including WrestleMania and a two-night SummerSlam, in future years as part of a first-of-its-kind partnership struck between WWE and Indiana Sports Corp earlier this year. Additionally, Raw, SmackDown, NXT and WWE Live Events will emanate from arenas across Indiana, including Indianapolis, Fort Wayne and Evansville throughout the partnership.

Royal Rumble streams live in the U.S. exclusively on Peacock beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.