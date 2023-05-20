WWE Announces Title Match, Big Segment & More For Next Week’s SmackDown

WWE is stacking the deck for the Night Of Champions 2023 “go-home show.”

During this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, multiple matches and a big segment were announced for next week’s WWE Night Of Champions 2023 “go-home” edition of the weekly two-hour blue brand program.

The show will feature The KO Show talk show segment with Kevin Owens and his special guests from The Bloodline — Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

Also scheduled for the show next Friday night is AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross, Austin Theory vs. Sheamus for the United States Championship, as well as Raquel Rodriguez and a partner yet to be announced taking on Bayley and Iyo Sky of Damage CTRL.

