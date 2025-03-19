WWE is coming to the U.K., Ireland and France for a tour dubbed, “The Road To Clash In Paris.”

The company issued the following press release on Wednesday morning with all of the details:

WWE® ANNOUNCES TOUR OF U.K., IRELAND & FRANCE AHEAD OF CLASH IN PARIS THIS AUGUST

Monday Night Raw to Emanate from Birmingham; Friday Night SmackDown Coming to Dublin & Lyon

First-Ever WWE Premium Live Event in Paris will take place on Sunday, August 31, at Paris La Défense Arena in France

Fans Can Now Register for Presale Access by Visiting https://www.wwe.com/presale-registration-road-to-clash-in-paris

March 19, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced the Road to Clash in Paris tour across the U.K., Ireland & France this August that will see WWE Superstars visit Dublin, Liverpool, Newcastle, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Cardiff and Lyon ahead of Clash in Paris®.

This marks the first time in 12 years that WWE will broadcast an event from Birmingham and the first-ever televised SmackDown to emanate from Dublin.

Clash in Paris at the Paris La Défense Arena on Sunday, August 31, will be the first-ever WWE Premium Live Event to be held in the French capital.

To register for pre-sale opportunities, please visit https://www.wwe.com/presale-registration-road-to-clash-in-paris.

* Friday, August 22 – Dublin, Ireland: Friday Night SmackDown at 3Arena

* Saturday, August 23 – Liverpool, U.K.: Road to Clash in Paris Tour at M&S Bank Arena

* Sunday, August 24 – Newcastle, U.K.: Road to Clash in Paris Tour at Utilita Arena

* Monday, August 25 – Birmingham, U.K.: Monday Night Raw at bp pulse Live

* Tuesday, August 26 – Manchester, U.K.: Road to Clash in Paris Tour at AO Arena

* Wednesday, August 27 – Leeds, U.K.: Road to Clash in Paris Tour at First Direct Arena

* Thursday, August 28 – Cardiff, U.K.: Road to Clash in Paris Tour at Utilita Arena

* Friday, August 29 – Lyon, France: Friday Night SmackDown at LDLC Arena

* Sunday, August 31 – Paris, France: WWE Clash in Paris at Paris La Défense Arena

* Monday, September 1 – Paris, France: Monday Night Raw at Paris La Défense Arena

Fans in attendance will see their favorite WWE Superstars in action, including Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, “Main Event” Jey Uso, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Sami Zayn, and many more*.

Additionally, Priority Pass packages will soon be available from On Location, giving fans the opportunity to be ringside for every exhilarating moment. These packages include premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, and more. Starting today, fans can place a deposit to secure early access before the general public. To learn more about Priority Passes or to place a deposit, visit https://onlocationexp.com/roadtoclash.

Further event updates including ticket on sale dates and broadcast details will be available soon.

About WWE

WWE® is an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, The CW, Sony India and Netflix. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to all premium live events, a variety of original programming and a massive video-on-demand library. Netflix is the exclusive home for WWE programming around the world, other than select international markets. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.