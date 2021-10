WWE has announced first round King Of The Ring & Queen’s Crown Tournament matches for Smackdown tomorrow night. The following matches were confirmed-

-Liv Morgan vs. Carmella

-Sami Zayn vs. Rey Mysterio

SmackDown will also feature a Crown Jewel contract signing with Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair.

