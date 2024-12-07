WWE Announces “Transfer Window” Arrangement On Friday’s SmackDown

During Friday night’s post-WWE Survivor Series: WarGames episode of SmackDown, the company announced they are opening up a “transfer window” arrangement allowing stars to move from one brand to another between RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

American Made appeared on this week’s show to confront Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare.” Cody Rhodes and Chad Gable said the transfer window was about to open, and he could end up permanently on the blue brand. Michael Cole then revealed that Adam Pearce, Nick Aldis, and Ava were working to move some talent around as the red brand prepares for its move to Netflix.