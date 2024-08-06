WWE Announces Two Big Matches For Next Week’s Raw (8/12/2024)

Two big matches have been announced for next week’s WWE Raw.
On Monday’s post-SummerSlam episode of the show, a title match and number one contender bout was announced for the August 12 episode of WWE Raw from Austin, TX.
Scheduled for the 8/9 show is Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn in a two out of three falls match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, as well as IYO SKY & Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark in a No. 1 Contender for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.
