WWE Announces U.S. Championship Match For Next Week, Tag Team Championship Match In Two Weeks

WWE has announced two title matches for the Road to WrestleMania 38.

Next week’s RAW from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH will feature Finn Balor challenging WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, with the title on the line.

We noted before how Balor returned to the ring on last night’s RAW, teaming with Tommaso Ciampa for a win over Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Balor later interrupted an open Challenge promo from Priest, who had just defeated Shelton Benjamin. Priest talked about how he wants to face more World Title-level competitors for WrestleMania Season, and that’s when Balor interrupted.

The March 7 RAW from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH will feature RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy defending in a Triple Threat against RK-Bro plus the team of Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens.

Riddle and Randy Orton earned their rematch for the titles by defeating Chad Gable and Otis in the Academic Challenge earlier this month, which came after Alpha Academy won the titles on the January 10 RAW. Last night’s RAW saw Owens and Rollins defeat RK-Bro in the main event, and per the stipulation on the match, Rollins and Owens have earned a spot in the title match on March 7.