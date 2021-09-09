WWE Announces Universal Championship Match For Extreme Rules

In a rematch from Friday’s SmackDown main event, WWE has announced that Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship against Finn Balor at Extreme Rules.
The Extreme Rules PPV takes place on 9/26 from Columbus Ohio. Here is the current line up-
–WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Finn Balor
–WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs. Randy Orton
–SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Bianca Belair
–WWE United States Championship Match: Damian Priest (C) vs. Sheamus
–RAW Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte (C) vs. Alexa Bliss