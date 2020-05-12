WWE Announces Updated Line Up For “The Bump” Tomorrow

Money In the Bank winner Otis and new RAW Women’s Champion Asuka aren’t the only ones appearing on WWE’s The Bump tomorrow morning. WWE has just announced the following guests for tomorrow’s show, joining Asuka and Otis: WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT General Manager William Regal, former WWE on-air personality Todd Pettengill.

WWE’s The Bump airs at 10am ET on all WWE Digital platforms. Stay tuned for news and notes from tomorrow’s show. You can see WWE’s Twitter announcements on this week’s line-up below: