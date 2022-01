WWE has announced Madcap Moss vs. Kofi Kingston for tonight’s SmackDown in a rematch from last week. Moss won last Friday’s match.

It was also announced that The Bloodline will celebrate Roman Reigns record-breaking reign with the WWE Universal Championship.

WWE previously announced Naomi vs. Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a Championship Contender match for tonight’s SmackDown, plus an appearance by Seth Rollins to confront Reigns.

