WWE Announces Walter Injury, NXT UK Championship Match Pushed Back

The highly anticipated rematch between Ilja Dragunov and WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER has been delayed.

WWE just announced that WALTER is suffering from a severe injury to his left hand, and has been deemed unfit to compete. There is no word yet on if this is a legitimate injury.

Today’s NXT UK episode opened with Triple H announcing Dragunov vs. WALTER II for next week’s show. They then went into an in-ring press conference with the champion and challenger. The presser ended with no physical altercation. The broadcast was interrupted later on with an announcement that Dragunov and WALTER ended up fighting backstage, where WALTER suffered the left hand injury. It was then announced that the match has been delayed. WWE made the same announcements on social media.

There is no word yet on when Dragunov vs. WALTER II will take place, or what the story is with WALTER’s reported injury.

