WWE Announces Walter Injury, NXT UK Championship Match Pushed Back

The highly anticipated rematch between Ilja Dragunov and WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER has been delayed.

WWE just announced that WALTER is suffering from a severe injury to his left hand, and has been deemed unfit to compete. There is no word yet on if this is a legitimate injury.

Today’s NXT UK episode opened with Triple H announcing Dragunov vs. WALTER II for next week’s show. They then went into an in-ring press conference with the champion and challenger. The presser ended with no physical altercation. The broadcast was interrupted later on with an announcement that Dragunov and WALTER ended up fighting backstage, where WALTER suffered the left hand injury. It was then announced that the match has been delayed. WWE made the same announcements on social media.

There is no word yet on when Dragunov vs. WALTER II will take place, or what the story is with WALTER’s reported injury.

"@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR is a fantastic athlete, but he does not have the mental ability to step up to my level." The #NXTUK Champion has spoken. pic.twitter.com/Z7pVwMkVEL — NXT UK (@NXTUK) July 15, 2021

.@WalterAUT lays it all out for @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR at the press conference ahead of their #NXTUK Championship Rematch! pic.twitter.com/AJ3Py4SIjv — WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2021

"I redefined this sport, @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR. And last time, you were just happy enough to be a part of it."#NXTUK Champion @WalterAUT is laser-focused on the highly-anticipated WALTER/Dragunov II. Get ready for another classic encounter. pic.twitter.com/w2SWoRCzE6 — WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2021

WALTER/Dragunov II Get ready for an instant classic, an absolute spectacle, a match that will continue to define and cement the legacy of the sacred @NXTUK Championship in the spirit of competition between the two very best on #NXTUK. This will be a cannot miss encounter. pic.twitter.com/aN0rCeWB0I — WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2021

BREAKING NEWS Following an altercation backstage between @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR & #NXTUK Champion @WalterAUT, the champion has suffered an injury to his left hand. The @NXTUK Championship Match will now be put on hold until further notice. More information to come soon. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/HDjqZAWXU0 — WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2021