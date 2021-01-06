WWE Announces What Will Open NXT New Year’s Evil

Karrion Kross vs. Damian Priest will open Wednesday’s WWE NXT New Year’s Evil episode on the USA Network. WWE just announced that Kross vs. Priest will kick off tomorrow’s show. The match will feature commercial-free action.
As noted, Kyle O’Reilly vs. NXT Champion Finn Balor will also air with no commercials tomorrow night.
The New Year’s Evil special edition of NXT will air tomorrow night on the USA Network, taking place live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Below is the current card:
Host: Dexter Lumis
NXT Title Match
Kyle O’Reilly vs. Finn Balor (c)
Commercial-free from bell to bell.
NXT Cruiserweight Title Match
Gran Metalik vs. Santos Escobar (c)
Last Woman Standing Match
Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez
Fight Pit
Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher
Karrion Kross with Scarlett vs. Damian Priest
Commercial-free from bell to bell.
Xia Li and Boa return from their transformation