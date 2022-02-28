WWE Announces Which WrestleMania Night Will Feature Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch

WWE has announced that RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair will take place on Night 2 of WrestleMania 38, the same night as SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey.

It’s believed that Rousey vs. Flair will be the main event that night.

WWE WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday 4/2 and Sunday 4/3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington TX. Here is the updated lineup-

-Edge vs. TBA

-The Miz & Logan Paul vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio

-RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Bianca Belair (Night 1)

-Winner Takes All Match: WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar (Night 2)

-SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (C) vs. Ronda Rousey (Night 1)