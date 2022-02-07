WWE Announces Women’s Elimination Chamber Match

WWE has announced a women’s Elimination Chamber match for the upcoming event in Saudi Arabia. The match will feature Nikki A.S.H, Rhea Ripley, Doudrop, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan and a final mystery opponent to be announced.

The winner of the match will earn a match for the RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38. Becky Lynch is the current champion but she will defend against Lita at Elimination Chamber.

WWE Elimination Chamber is scheduled for Saturday 2/19 at the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Here is the updated lineup-

-WWE Championship Elimination Chamber: Bobby Lashley (C) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Riddle vs. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles vs. Austin Theory

-WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Goldberg

-RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Lita

-SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs. The Viking Raiders

-Elimination Chamber Match: Nikki A.S.H vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Doudrop vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. TBA (Winner earns RAW Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania)

–Madcap Moss vs. Drew McIntyre