WWE Announces Women’s Tag-Team Title Match For Next Week’s RAW

You can officially pencil in a title match for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

During this week’s post-WrestleMania 39 edition of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network television program, a title match was announced for next week’s show.

The team of Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan defeated the Damage CTRL duo of Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai to earn themselves an opportunity at the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

After picking up the victory, Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick confirmed on commentary that the title match will take place next week, as Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan will square off against reigning champions Becky Lynch and Lita on Raw next Monday night.

